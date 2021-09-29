17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is an education technology company principally in China. The Company provides a smart in-school classroom solution which delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on YQ. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of YQ stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,814,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 868.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 702,568 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,628,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 17 Education & Technology Group by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 407,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $956,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

