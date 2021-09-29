$2.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to post earnings of $2.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.23. Dollar General posted earnings of $2.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $215.20 on Friday. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Dollar General by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,849,000 after buying an additional 294,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,959,000 after buying an additional 128,629 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,601,000 after purchasing an additional 43,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

