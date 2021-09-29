$2.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will report earnings per share of $2.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.28. Waters posted earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $10.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $10.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $12.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Waters stock traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $371.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,760. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.33 and a 200-day moving average of $346.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Waters has a 52 week low of $191.62 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Waters by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Waters by 2.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

