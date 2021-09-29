22,016 Shares in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Curis in the 1st quarter worth $10,777,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Curis in the 1st quarter worth $4,534,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Curis in the 1st quarter worth $915,000. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in Curis by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,553,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Curis in the 1st quarter worth $6,566,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. Curis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $727.27 million, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

