2,387 Shares in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XTN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000.

Shares of XTN opened at $88.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.79. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $92.58.

