24,797 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Bought by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,797 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.10. 231,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,800,023. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.21. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLF. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

