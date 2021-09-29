$29.20 Million in Sales Expected for Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) will report $29.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $29.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year sales of $117.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.57 million to $118.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $181.01 million, with estimates ranging from $168.20 million to $193.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Matterport.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter.
NASDAQ MTTR traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.80. 91,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,174. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84. Matterport has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $28.00.
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.
