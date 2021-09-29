2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.53. 23,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,326. 2U has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 2U will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,757.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at about $29,761,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter worth approximately $27,947,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of 2U by 91.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 475,339 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of 2U by 5,841.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 39.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,447,000 after purchasing an additional 354,647 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

