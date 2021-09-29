$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will announce $3.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.34 billion. Aramark posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $11.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $16.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Aramark during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of ARMK remained flat at $$33.64 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,355. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.