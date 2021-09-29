$3.91 EPS Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.42. Westlake Chemical posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 551.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year earnings of $12.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.87 to $13.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

NYSE:WLK opened at $92.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $106.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after buying an additional 264,150 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

