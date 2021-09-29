$3.91 EPS Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.42. Westlake Chemical posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 551.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year earnings of $12.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.87 to $13.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

NYSE:WLK opened at $92.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $106.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after buying an additional 264,150 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.