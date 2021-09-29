33,984 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,984 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 10.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 5.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.56. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Truist lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.