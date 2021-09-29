360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CLSA dropped their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. The business had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

