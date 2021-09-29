3,660 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.