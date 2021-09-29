$4.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report $4.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.73 billion and the lowest is $4.17 billion. Lear reported sales of $4.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $19.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 billion to $20.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.21 billion to $23.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

Shares of LEA stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $159.75. The stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a 1 year low of $106.56 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,866,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,143,000 after buying an additional 55,270 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $845,686,000 after buying an additional 175,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 10.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,812,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,521,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

