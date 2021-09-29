4,052 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.2% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 124,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.50. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $62.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

