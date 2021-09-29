$427.51 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will post sales of $427.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $419.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.80 million. PTC posted sales of $390.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.00. The stock had a trading volume of 550,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,145. PTC has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of PTC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 16.3% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth $1,090,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $235,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

