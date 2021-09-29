4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Price Down 4.7%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s stock price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.52 and last traded at $33.52. Approximately 18 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 150,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $819.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 94.5% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,005,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,301,000 after buying an additional 974,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9,134.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 541,476 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 119.7% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 831,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 452,979 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 376.4% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 276,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 218,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,227,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,690,000 after purchasing an additional 205,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

