-$5.35 EPS Expected for Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($5.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Microvast’s earnings. Microvast posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26,850%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microvast will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Microvast.
Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MVST opened at $8.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. Microvast has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.
Microvast Company Profile
Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc
