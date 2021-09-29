-$5.35 EPS Expected for Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($5.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Microvast’s earnings. Microvast posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26,850%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microvast will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Microvast.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVST. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Microvast by 100.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microvast by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the first quarter valued at $3,360,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MVST opened at $8.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. Microvast has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

