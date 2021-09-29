6,401 Shares in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 193,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 25,644 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 171.77, a quick ratio of 171.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.97. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $13.07.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 62.95% and a net margin of 19.31%. Research analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.