$65.60 Million in Sales Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to post sales of $65.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.53 million to $67.67 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $65.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $266.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $263.97 million to $269.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $272.87 million, with estimates ranging from $268.27 million to $277.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,064. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $819.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Univest Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1,392.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

