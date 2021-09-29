$76.48 Million in Sales Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to post $76.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.48 million to $92.01 million. International Seaways reported sales of $99.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $299.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $281.74 million to $337.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $617.85 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $682.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,547,000 after purchasing an additional 90,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,932,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,445,000 after purchasing an additional 78,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in International Seaways by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 23.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,035,000 after acquiring an additional 199,294 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INSW traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $18.25. 305,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,984. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $512.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $22.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.47%.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

