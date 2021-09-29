$84.60 Million in Sales Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to post sales of $84.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the lowest is $84.20 million. Veritex posted sales of $75.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $331.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.20 million to $333.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $377.40 million, with estimates ranging from $375.10 million to $379.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

VBTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $526,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 385,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,530,094.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454 over the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Veritex by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,916 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Veritex by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Veritex by 92,385.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritex stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 329,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average of $34.62. Veritex has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $39.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.