9,016 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after purchasing an additional 967,343 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $229,646,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,428,000 after purchasing an additional 60,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,289,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $132.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $127.80 and a 1-year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,766. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

