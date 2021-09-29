9,016 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after purchasing an additional 967,343 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $229,646,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,428,000 after purchasing an additional 60,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,289,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $132.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $127.80 and a 1-year high of $189.00.
JAZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,766. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
