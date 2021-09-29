Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG) Announces GBX 1.38 Dividend

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG) announced a dividend on Monday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON ADIG opened at GBX 101.15 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £313.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 97.82. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 87.80 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

