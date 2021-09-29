Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Gap Up to $10.88

Shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.88, but opened at $11.18. Absci shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 420 shares.

ABSI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Absci Corp will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $160,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600.

About Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

