Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.99

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.99 and traded as low as C$18.77. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$19.15, with a volume of 13,295 shares traded.

ADN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$315.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$18.41 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

