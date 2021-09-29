Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited’s (NASDAQ:ACBAU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 4th

Ace Global Business Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ACBAU) lock-up period will end on Monday, October 4th. Ace Global Business Acquisition had issued 4,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 6th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:ACBAU opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46. Ace Global Business Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $11.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACBAU. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Ace Global Business Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Ace Global Business Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $509,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ace Global Business Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $544,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ace Global Business Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,033,000.

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

