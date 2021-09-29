Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Separately, Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.42.

ACET stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $17.80.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACET. Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth $20,968,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth $13,709,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 152.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 745,685 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 7,232,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,606,000 after acquiring an additional 524,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at $5,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adicet Bio (ACET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.