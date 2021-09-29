AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.230-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AdvanSix also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.23-1.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

ASIX stock opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.82. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.80 million. Research analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvanSix stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

