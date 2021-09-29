Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,572,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,150,000 after buying an additional 2,705,199 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,843,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $7,099,000. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 242,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 121,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 109.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 57,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.82.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

