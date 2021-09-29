Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realogy by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Realogy by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Realogy by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Realogy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

