Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 6,144 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

