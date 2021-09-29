Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 35.7% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 217,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 57,306 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Colfax by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,481,000 after buying an additional 1,660,866 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter worth $3,367,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter worth $4,381,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.58.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $103,479.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $2,779,209.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,222 shares of company stock valued at $13,506,058 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

