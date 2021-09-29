Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,253 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,180,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,712 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,915 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,979,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,431,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,769 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $54.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,312,041. The stock has a market cap of $226.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average is $56.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

