Advisor Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,724 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,664 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,976,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,018,000 after acquiring an additional 569,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 96.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,955,000 after acquiring an additional 558,572 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DFS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.02. 18,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,838. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

