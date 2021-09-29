Advisor Partners LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after acquiring an additional 714,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,114,000 after buying an additional 335,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,436,000 after buying an additional 83,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,219,712,000 after buying an additional 137,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after buying an additional 1,710,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.25. 80,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

