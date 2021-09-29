Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,000.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADYYF. DZ Bank cut shares of Adyen to a “sell” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of ADYYF traded down $62.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,997.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 295. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,970.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2,567.39. Adyen has a 52-week low of $1,662.96 and a 52-week high of $3,300.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

