Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.38

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.38 and traded as high as C$20.24. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$20.06, with a volume of 291,049 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital set a C$20.09 price target on Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective (up previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aecon Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.19.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$971.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$933.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

About Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.