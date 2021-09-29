Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEOXF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEOXF opened at $135.63 on Wednesday. Aeroports de Paris has a fifty-two week low of $95.39 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.46.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

