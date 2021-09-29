Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $110.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.95% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AFRM. Mizuho raised their price objective on Affirm from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Affirm from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens began coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $114.52 on Wednesday. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $146.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.09.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 898.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

