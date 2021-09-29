AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Holdings Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,265 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $100,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,759,000 after acquiring an additional 288,430 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 16.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,541,000 after acquiring an additional 30,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $127.20 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $71.79 and a one year high of $158.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.52.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

In related news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

