ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGESY. HSBC raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded ageas SA/NV to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ageas SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

OTCMKTS:AGESY traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.65. 12,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $67.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

