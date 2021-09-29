ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

AGESY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf cut ageas SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded ageas SA/NV to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of AGESY traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.76. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

