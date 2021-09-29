Albion Financial Group UT Acquires New Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.73.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,346 shares of company stock worth $16,279,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $671.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.57 and a 12 month high of $736.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $660.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $569.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

