Albion Financial Group UT Buys New Holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 23,849 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CUT opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $40.68.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

