Albion Financial Group UT Buys New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 265.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $292.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.28 and a fifty-two week high of $309.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.97 and a 200-day moving average of $282.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

