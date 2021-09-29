Albion Financial Group UT Buys Shares of 27,926 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,926 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $858,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 125.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.94. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 2.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RUN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,541 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $413,220.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 13,013 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $560,600.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,524 shares of company stock worth $8,004,315 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

