Albion Financial Group UT Invests $432,000 in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the first quarter worth about $295,000.

Get JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF alerts:

Shares of JPHY stock opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.96. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $56.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.