Albion Financial Group UT Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 797.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345,148 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 553.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 944.5% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,981,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,042,000 after buying an additional 3,600,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,198.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,214,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,661,000 after buying an additional 2,966,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,328 shares of company stock worth $3,231,805. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average of $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 129.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.