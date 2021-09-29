Albion Financial Group UT Makes New Investment in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NNN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth about $45,163,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,043,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,899,000 after purchasing an additional 726,796 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,993,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,588,000 after buying an additional 543,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 56.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,329,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,571,000 after acquiring an additional 476,953 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
National Retail Properties stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.46%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NNN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
