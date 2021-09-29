Albion Financial Group UT Makes New Investment in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NNN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth about $45,163,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,043,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,899,000 after purchasing an additional 726,796 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,993,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,588,000 after buying an additional 543,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 56.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,329,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,571,000 after acquiring an additional 476,953 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NNN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

